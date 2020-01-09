Calendar, 1-11 Saturday

Voter Registration at all Hy-Vee locations — 10 a.m.-noon, 40th and Old Cheney Road; 10 a.m.-noon, 70th and Pioneers Boulevard; 10 a.m.-noon, 5020 N. 27th St.; 1-3 p.m., 84th and Holdrege streets; 1-3 p.m., 50th and O streets. Any resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 3, has moved, changed his or her name and/or wants to change their political party may register at these locations. Go online to register: nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/