Calendar, 1-11 Saturday

Events
Anyone touched by cancer group — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. $40, must register, call 402-304-1125, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Barnes & Noble storytime, two locations: "Thelma the Unicorn" — 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122; also 11 a.m. 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Cabin Fever Antique show: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Variety of antiques and vintage items for purchase, $5 (door), 4100 N. 84th St.
Claiming Your Space at the Fire: storytelling series, 3 sessions — 10 a.m.-noon. Also, Jan. 18 and 25. Workshop is $57, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: krista@firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. View our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info.
Ice Rink at the Railyard — Noon-9 p.m. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
Mueller Planetarium: Super volcanoes — Noon. View rare types of eruptions that appear beneath the surface of Earth; tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before the show or call 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Voter Registration at all Hy-Vee locations — 10 a.m.-noon, 40th and Old Cheney Road; 10 a.m.-noon, 70th and Pioneers Boulevard; 10 a.m.-noon, 5020 N. 27th St.; 1-3 p.m., 84th and Holdrege streets; 1-3 p.m., 50th and O streets. Any resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 3, has moved, changed his or her name and/or wants to change their political party may register at these locations. Go online to register: nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/
Entertainment
Brewsky's Blazin' Pianos — 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — The Dancing Dead, S--- Flowers, Powerful Science, 9 p.m., $5 (general admission); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Sports Bar & Grill — Hi Fi Hangover, 9:30 p.m.
CJ’s Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Pool tournament, 6 p.m.; Exile on O Street Band, 8:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — The String Demons, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Southern Cross Band, 9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Spare Change, 8 p.m.-midnight
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Themotherdudes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Royal Grove — Danny Worsnop, Starbender, 7 p.m., $20.
VFW 3606 — Silver Wings, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Andy William and the Nebraska All-Stars Afro-Cuban Jazz, 7-10 p.m.
