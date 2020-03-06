Calendar, 3-7 Saturday

Events
Alice in Wonderland — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $10 (students); $10 (seniors); $12 (adults) Haymarket Theatre, Apothecary Lofts, 140 N. Eighth St.
Art Exhibit: Garden of Giving at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m. Interactive exhibit, with a garden of flowers crafted from clothes, sheets and other fabrics, free-will donations to Goodwill, free, 6100 O St.
Barnes & Noble: How to Catch a Dinosaur & How to Catch a Unicorn — 11 a.m., 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Feed the People Pancake feed — 10:30 a.m. $5, Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.
Kids Dream film "Trolls" — 10 a.m. $3; get free tickets at an American Family agent or AmFam.com/KidsDream, Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Movies on the big screen: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. "The Little Star That Could"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars"; noon. "Super Volcanoes"; 1 p.m. "Big Red Sky Tour," tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
People's Puppet Parade — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wear clothes you can paint in, kids under age 8 must be supervised by an adult, South of Downtown Community Development Organization, 1247 S. 11th St.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — West Wind, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
1867 Bar — Fallen Reign, Broken Skulls, Till Hell, 9 p.m.-midnight
Bodega's Alley — The Wondermonds, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Brothers Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Jordan Rock, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — McKenzie JaLynn, 7-9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Laughing Falcon, J Crum, Kenny, Barz, Yai Boi, KT, 9:30 p.m., $5.
Grata Bar & Lounge — DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gratitude Cafe — Chris Sayre, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Phantom, TENDEAD, Verse & the Vices, 9 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Junk food & wine pairings, noon-8 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Doodly Squat, 7:30-11 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Themotherdudes, 8 p.m.-midnight
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Spare Change, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Villians Rock: Ultimate '80s party rock, 9 p.m., $10.
Zoo Bar — Andy Pappas, Jukebox Gyro, Kuau, 9:30 p.m. -2:30 a.m., $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greed" (R) 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "International Falls" (NR) 1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
