Calendar, 3-7 Saturday

Events

Alice in Wonderland — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $10 (students); $10 (seniors); $12 (adults) Haymarket Theatre, Apothecary Lofts, 140 N. Eighth St.

Art Exhibit: Garden of Giving at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m. Interactive exhibit, with a garden of flowers crafted from clothes, sheets and other fabrics, free-will donations to Goodwill, free, 6100 O St.

Barnes & Noble: How to Catch a Dinosaur & How to Catch a Unicorn — 11 a.m., 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.

Feed the People Pancake feed — 10:30 a.m. $5, Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.

Kids Dream film "Trolls" — 10 a.m. $3; get free tickets at an American Family agent or AmFam.com/KidsDream, Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.