Calendar, 2-29 Saturday

Events

Barnes & Noble storytime — InvestiGators at two locations: 11 a.m., 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.

Bright Lights "Night Lights" fundraiser — 6-9 p.m. $50, including appetizers, desserts and choice of one class; register: bit.ly/NightLights20, Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. More information: BrightLights.org or call (402) 420-1115.

LINPEX Stamp Show 2020 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Stamp dealers, U.S. Postal Service booth, Boy Scout merit badge support, free, Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. More information: questions@lincolnstampclub.org.

Nebraska Rodeo Team Barrel Races — 9 a.m. Exhibition; 11 a.m. Open, youth & pee wee; $5 (exhibitions); $40 (open); $25 (youth); $5 (5 and under) entries close at 10 a.m., free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Kids Dream film "Abominable" — 10 a.m. $3; get free tickets at an American Family agent or AmFam.com/KidsDream, Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.