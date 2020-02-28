Calendar, 2-29 Saturday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime — InvestiGators at two locations: 11 a.m., 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Bright Lights "Night Lights" fundraiser — 6-9 p.m. $50, including appetizers, desserts and choice of one class; register: bit.ly/NightLights20, Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. More information: BrightLights.org or call (402) 420-1115.
LINPEX Stamp Show 2020 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Stamp dealers, U.S. Postal Service booth, Boy Scout merit badge support, free, Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. More information: questions@lincolnstampclub.org.
Nebraska Rodeo Team Barrel Races — 9 a.m. Exhibition; 11 a.m. Open, youth & pee wee; $5 (exhibitions); $40 (open); $25 (youth); $5 (5 and under) entries close at 10 a.m., free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Kids Dream film "Abominable" — 10 a.m. $3; get free tickets at an American Family agent or AmFam.com/KidsDream, Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Polar Plunge fundraiser — 9:30 a.m. start.; 11 a.m. plunge, $50 to plunge in the lake to raise money for Special Olympics, prizes for top fundraiser, most outrageous costume, best team theme, oldest plunger and youngest plunger, Holmes Lake, 6501 Normal Blvd. Register: sone.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Wasted Highway and McKenzie JaLynn Band, 9 p.m.-midnight, $5.
Bodega's Alley — Bissextile, Bvssvine, Darkwood, DJ Ron Gotti, Mahl Z, Oceanz, 8 p.m.
Brothers Bar — DJ Tiago Rey & DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Brandon Jones, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Zach Martina, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Aaron Stroessner Jazz duo, 8 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Mudd Flux, Till Hell, The Broken Skulls, 9 p.m.
Junto Wine — Tom Roth & Wes Stebbins, 7-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Acoustic Rooster, 8 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Jake Kloefkorn, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Parker McCollum, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers, 5-8 p.m., $6;
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Corpus Christi (NR) 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; I Was at Home But" (R) 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Agrippina" (NR) 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.
