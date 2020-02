Calendar, 2-22 Saturday

Events

All-you-can-eat pancake feed — 8-11 a.m. $6 (adults); $3 (kids 10 and under); free (kids 2 and under), Order of Eastern Star 320, 4641 Cooper Ave. Martha Cabieles, 402-601-5201.

Barnes & Noble storytime celebrating Dr. Seuss — 11 a.m., 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.

Don't Forget About Us — Dinner and raffle for missing and exploited children, 5-9 p.m., $30 (at the door), Nebraska Union, Centennial Room, 1400 R St.

Great Plains Trails Network annual meeting — 1 p.m. Community Room, Cornhusker Bank, 84th and O streets.

I Love My Dog Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 (adults); free (kids under 10 and dogs), Lancaster Event Center,4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Kids Dream Winter film "Playmobil" — 10 a.m. $3; get free tickets at an American Family agent or AmFam.com/KidsDream, Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.