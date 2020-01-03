Calendar, 1-4 Saturday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime, two locations: "The Grumpy Monkey" — 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122; also 11 a.m. 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Family storytime: Llama Llama visits Walt Library — 10:30 a.m. Meet the character Llama Llama, free , 6701 S. 14th St.
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. View our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info.
Ice Rink at the Railyard — Noon-9 p.m. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
Mueller Planetarium: Super volcanoes — Noon. View rare types of eruptions that appear beneath the surface of Earth; tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before the show or call 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon winter walkabout — 2 p.m. Stroll through the tall grass, discovering what animals do to survive the winter, free, donations accepted, 11700 S.W. 100th St.
Entertainment
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight, $5.
Brother's — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy’s Sports Bar & Grill — Mo Synth, 9:30 p.m.
CJ’s Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Pool Tournament, 6 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray’s Keg Saloon — Jake Kloefkorn, Dillon Gaige, South of Dodge, 9 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Catch A Ride, 7:30-11 p.m.
The Local Bar — Music Bingo, 7:30-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — First Saturday: Tango night, 7:30 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pub Bar — Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Royal Grove — Head Change, Mr. E & The Stringless Kite, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Storm Cellar — First Saturday: DJ D Luv, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Tack Room — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Alter Kings, Mike Hollon, 6-9 p.m.; MoJo Filter, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $5.
