Calendar, 1-4 Saturday

Events

Barnes & Noble storytime, two locations: "The Grumpy Monkey" — 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122; also 11 a.m. 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.

Family storytime: Llama Llama visits Walt Library — 10:30 a.m. Meet the character Llama Llama, free , 6701 S. 14th St.

Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. View our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info.

Ice Rink at the Railyard — Noon-9 p.m. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.

Mueller Planetarium: Super volcanoes — Noon. View rare types of eruptions that appear beneath the surface of Earth; tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before the show or call 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.