Calendar, 2-15 Saturday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m., 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Barrel races — 5-9 p.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Bike show — 5-10 p.m. $13 (adults); free (kids 12 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Disney’s “Pocahontas” — $6, call 402-323-6721 for show times, Grand Theater, 1101 P St.
Free Family Day: Nebraskans, Their Dogs and World War II — 1-4 p.m. Make a miniature dog house, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Free heart assessments — 8 a.m.: Free screenings, coffee and sweet rolls; 8:30-9 a.m.: Doc is In: Know your numbers; 9:30 a.m.: Doc Is In: Aches and pains, Nebraska Heart Hospital, 7440 S. 91st St.
Inspire Girls Day — noon-5 p.m. Info sessions for teen girls, free, enter to win a $300 shopping spree, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive. Register: Eventbrite.com.
Pioneers Park Nature Center Bird Count — 9 a.m. Guided hike, bird feeder watch, free, 3201 S. Coddington Avenue. 402-441-4895.
Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15 a.m. Ages 2-8, all ages may attend, parent participation required, 2400 S. 56th St. More details: d.vanek@lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln Area Railway Historical Society Train Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7 (adults); free (kids 12 and under), bring a can of food, get $1 off admission, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Strange Medicine, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Andy Haynes, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Derek Dibbern, 8 p.m.
Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 5-8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — 312 Band, 7 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Hell Toupee, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Lincoln Eagle's Club — Night Riders, 7:30-11 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee — Pendulum readings: Eric Freeman, 7 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Repeat Offenders, 8 p.m.-midnight
Royal Grove — The Great Divide, 8 p.m., $20-$240.
Storm Cellar — Paint and Sound: $10 (adults, art class); $5 (adults, spectators), 8 p.m.-midnight
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) noon, 4:50 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Earth" (NR) 2:25 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
