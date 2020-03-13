Calendar, 3-14 Saturday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime: "Pete the Cat: The Great Leprechaun Chase" — 11 a.m., 2910 Pine Lake Road and 11 a.m., 5150 O St.
Kids Dream film "The Addams Family" — 10 a.m. $3; get free tickets from an American Family agent or at AmFam.com/KidsDream, Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Lincoln Coin Club show — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., free coins for kids under 14, free, Sesostris Shrine Center,1050 Saltillo Road.
March Madness Quarter Horse show — 7-9 p.m., free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Paranormal Partners — 7 p.m., stories of Lincoln's famous haunted places, free, Happy Raven, 122 N. 11th St.
Run for the Bridges — 9 a.m., half-marathon, 10K and 1.8-mile run, fundraiser to replace and repair Wilderness Park bridges, First Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road.
St. Patrick's event — Crosby Stills Bangers & Mash band, 2-6 p.m.; Lucky Charms eating contest, 5 p.m.; Irish dancers, 6 p.m.; PaddyWhack band, 7-10 p.m., McKinney's Irish Pub, 151 N. Eighth St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Pure Brown, Deadbeat, Mother Girth, 9 p.m., $5.
Bourbon Theatre — Elizabeth Moen, 8 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's — DJ Tiago Rey, DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Hi Fi Hangover, 9 p.m.
Crescent Moon — The Midnight Wanderers, 8 p.m.
Glacial Till — Salt Creek Pirates, 5-8 p.m.
DJ, 10 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Lazerwolfe, 9 p.m.
Kinkaider — Club KBC, DJ Fly Cuts, 9 p.m.
Meadowlark — The Great Dying, 7-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Slyder James Band, 8:30 p.m.
Panic Bar — Disco: Dr. Zhivago, DJ $pencelove, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Roca Tavern — World's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade, 2 p.m.; Modern Kowboy, 3-6 p.m. and 8-11 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Custom 20, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — JB; K1NGT; Kenny Barz; Ya Boi KT, 8 p.m.
VFW 3606 — Hayseed Cowboys, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Tom Buller; Just Plain Trouble, 5 p.m.; Heather Newman, 9:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Traitor" (R) 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.; Wendy (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Der Fliegende Holländer" (NR) 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.
