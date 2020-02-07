Calendar 2-8 Saturday

Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime two locations: Always More Love — 11 a.m. Reading and activity, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Dinosaurs & Disasters — 9:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. 20 interactive stations, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring “Sleeping Beauty” — $6, call 402-323-6721 for show times, Grand Theater, 1101 P St.
Northeast YMCA father-daughter dance — 6:30-8:30 p.m Daughters and dads dress up in their best attire, $7 (members); $15 (nonmembers), 2601 N. 70th St. Register: ymcalincoln.org.
Friends of Chamber Music: Imani Winds — 7:30 p.m. $25 (adults); $5 (students), Johnny Carson Theater, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Lunar New Year Celebration — 1-4 p.m. Asian culture, live music, traditional performances, free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $8 adults; $7 with nonperishable food item; free (kids 12 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15 a.m. Ages 2-8, all ages may attend, parent participation required, 2400 S. 56th St. More information: d.vanek@lincolnlibraries.org.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — Jerry Pranksters, 9:30 p.m.
Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Shoot to Thrill, 9:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Chez So Do — Killer Garage Band, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Jackie Fabulous, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Crescent Moon — Andy Vaggalis, Past Casual, 8 p.m.
The Garage — Thirty Minute Hangover, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Southern Cross, 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m., $5.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 65 Roses Fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis: Lucas Minor Band, silent auction, hors d'oeuvres, 7 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Disco: DJ Dr. Zhivago, DJ $pencelove, 10 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Killer Garage Band, 8 p.m.-midnight
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Silas Creek, 9 p.m.
Royal Grove — La Hermanda Nortena, $20, 9 p.m.; $25 (after 10 p.m.).
VFW 3606 — Hi Country, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jarekus Singleton $15 (advanced); $20 (day of show).
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Ága" (NR) 12:35 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R) 12:30 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R) 2:45 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13) 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R) 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R) 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.