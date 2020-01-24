Calendar, 1-25 Saturday

Events
Annual neighborhood forum — 8:30- 9 a.m. (registration); 9 a.m.-noon (program) Community is invited to share in discussions with Lincoln department directors, topic is budget for 2020, 2640 R St. Register: eventbrite.com.
Barnes & Noble storytime, two locations — 11 a.m. 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122; also 11 a.m. 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center annual meeting — 9 a.m. Topic is the plan for 2020; speaker Ethan Freese, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Great Plains 8-Ball Shootout and Pink Ladies silent auction — 8 a.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m., free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info.
HopCat anniversary party — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free fries for everybody; 3 p.m. Cosmik fries eating contest, $25-$500 in prizes, 601 P St.
Modern and Black Powder Gun Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hunting gear, firearms and sporting goods, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day — 9 a.m.-noon. Designed for grades 3-12; speaker Pam Dingman; family members of all ages are also invited, Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Drive. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
National Seed Swap Day — 1-3 p.m. Demonstrations, gardening tips, complimentary food, speaker Taylor Keen of Sacred Seed, free, Community Crops, 1301 S. 11th St.
Super Volcanoes at Mueller Planetarium — Noon. Purchase tickets at front desk before the show or call, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium or 402-472-2637
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Collective Twang, 8:30-12:30 a.m.
1867 Bar — Ruger, Requiem, Rainbro, Nocturnal Nomad, JMNM, 9 p.m., $5.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comedy Loft — Reno Collier, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Acoustic performance: The Exceptions, 8 p.m.
The Garage — Slyder James, 8 p.m.-midnight
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — David Boye, 7-9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Lloyd McCarter, The HTR, 8 p.m.-midnight
Royal Grove — MeSo, LoTemp, 9 p.m., $15.
Storm Cellar — JB, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
VFW 3606 — Catch a Ride, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, 5-8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — A Hidden Life (PG-13), 1:35 p.m., 5 p.m., 8:25 p.m.; Waves (R), 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10 p.m.; Wozzeck (NR): 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.
