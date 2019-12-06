Calendar, 12-7 Saturday

Free community breakfast — 8-10 a.m. Eggs, sausage, pancakes and a beverage, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.

Grand opening Ice Rink at the Railyard — noon-midnight, skate rental is $5 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), free admission, 350 Canopy Street.

Gifts of Hope Alternative Market: First Lutheran Church — 5-7 p.m. Shop the creative work of artists, 1551 S. 70th St.

Mission Christmas bake sale, craft show, book sale: First United Methodist Church — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring and fill your own box at the cookie walk, thousands of homemade cookies; lunch, including soup, sandwich and slice of pie, bake sale, used book sale, kids activities, proceeds benefiting United Methodist women, kids and youth, 2723 N. 50th St.

Pearl Harbor Day ceremony — 11:55 a.m. Auld Pavilion, Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Red Deer Studio opening — 3-6 p.m. "The Wanderer," by Shawn Teseo Ballarin, 2947 T St.

Transit Symposium — 9 a.m. Free StarTran trolley rides following the meeting, St. Mark's on the Campus, 1309 R St.