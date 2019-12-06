Calendar, 12-7 Saturday

Events
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all are welcome, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Craft Show, bake sale and lunch: Cathedral of the Risen Christ — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa arrives to visit with kids, free admission, Cathedral school gymnasium, 3245 S. 37th St.
Candy house fun shop: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 10-11 a.m. Make a cardboard holiday candy house, all materials provided, you take your masterpiece home, sign up for a 45-minute session, or get a kit to take home, $40 non-members; $30 members, $25 for the take-home kit, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Civic Saturday — 10:30 a.m.-noon. Sermon, music, group discussions, free event, The Bay, 2005 Y St.
Craft Fair: Cooper YMCA — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop for unique gifts for the holidays, free, benefiting Strong Kid program, 6767 S. 14th St.
Family Christmas Festival: Trinity Lutheran Church — 1-4 p.m. Bring your camera for a photo with Santa, crafts and cookie decorating, free event, 724 S. 12th St.
Free community breakfast — 8-10 a.m. Eggs, sausage, pancakes and a beverage, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
Grand opening Ice Rink at the Railyard — noon-midnight, skate rental is $5 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), free admission, 350 Canopy Street.
Gifts of Hope Alternative Market: First Lutheran Church — 5-7 p.m. Shop the creative work of artists, 1551 S. 70th St.
Mission Christmas bake sale, craft show, book sale: First United Methodist Church — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring and fill your own box at the cookie walk, thousands of homemade cookies; lunch, including soup, sandwich and slice of pie, bake sale, used book sale, kids activities, proceeds benefiting United Methodist women, kids and youth, 2723 N. 50th St.
Pearl Harbor Day ceremony — 11:55 a.m. Auld Pavilion, Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Red Deer Studio opening — 3-6 p.m. "The Wanderer," by Shawn Teseo Ballarin, 2947 T St.
Transit Symposium — 9 a.m. Free StarTran trolley rides following the meeting, St. Mark's on the Campus, 1309 R St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30., Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Nearby
Santa visits Strategic Air Command Museum and Space Day activities — 10 a.m. Santa’s arrival; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 501st Legion Storm Troopers, Death Star, MSE-6 droids, booths with interactive hands-on space activities, space walk through time in the new Space: A New Generation exhibit, $12, adults; $11, military and seniors; $6, kids age 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28120 West Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound" (NR), 1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "The Magic Flute" (NR), 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.
