Calendar 2-1 Saturday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime, two locations: Celebrating Elmo’s birthday — 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122; also 11 a.m., 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. Free clothing, free meal, kids and adults, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Cattle Dog trials — 7 a.m.-8 p.m. free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring “Lion King” — $6, call 402-323-6721 for show times, Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com.
Four shows: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars,"; noon "Super Volcanoes,"; 1 p.m. "Big Red Sky Tour," tickets at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime, or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Pancakes for the People fundraiser — 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $5, Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.
Soul Food Fest — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $11, Quinn Chapel, 1225 S. Ninth St.
Nearby
Unadilla Groundhog Day Festival — 8 a.m. Flea market, Unadilla Community Center, 770 G St.; 2 p.m. Parade, east end of Main Street; 3-6 p.m. Queen and King coronation, The Bar, 359 Main St, Unadilla.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Old Country, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
1867 Bar — SWAUL POPE, Leap4Nothing, Austin Barrett, 9-11:59 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Head Change, 9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Bourbon Theatre — Australia bushfire benefit, 5 p.m.
Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey, DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Whiskey Bent, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Michael Joiner, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers, 8 p.m.
Gratitude Cafe & Bakery — Back Alley Betties, 7-9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Grunge pop, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Them Other Dudes, 8 p.m.-midnight
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Echo, Iron Zepher, 9:30 p.m.
The Royal Grove — GZA, J Breed, SmokeBreak, Hellzflame, Mr L.Y.D., Surreal the MC, Neves, host Danny Orion, 8 p.m., $25.
Storm Cellar — Johnathan Leach, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Song of Names" (PG-13), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R), 12:30 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13), 2:45 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R), 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts; Documentary A (R), 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R), 9:30 p.m; Porgy and Bess (NR), 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.