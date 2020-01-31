Calendar 2-1 Saturday

Events

Barnes & Noble storytime, two locations: C elebrating Elmo’s birthday — 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122; also 11 a.m., 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.

Four shows: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars,"; noon "Super Volcanoes,"; 1 p.m. "Big Red Sky Tour," tickets at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime, or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.