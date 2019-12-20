Calendar, 12-21 Saturday

Events
A Nebraska Brass Christmas concert — 7:30 p.m. $15 (adults); $12 (seniors); free (students and kids), Vine Congregational Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Tickets: available at the door or call 402-477-7899.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: "The Kindness Book" — 11 a.m. Hands-on activities, 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: “Construction Site on Christmas Night” — 11 a.m. Hands-on activities, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Lincoln Children’s Museum candy house fun shop — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See website for time slots, make a cardboard holiday candy house, 45-minute session or get a kit to take home, $40 (non-members); $30 (members); $25 (take home kit), 1420 P St. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org
Photos with Santa and Gateway Mall Holiday Experience — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 6100 O St.
Piedmont’s Winter Wonderland with Mr. & Mrs. Claus — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30., Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Toys for Tots: Turquoise, Drug Salad, Domestica, The Dreamscape Media Group, 8 p.m., $7 or a new kid's toy.
Bodega's Alley — Josh Hoyer, Soul Colossal, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $10.
Bourbon Theatre — A Totally '80s Christmas, 9 p.m., $5; $2 (minor fee).
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Matt Geiler, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — DeAnn Allison, 8-10 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Themotherdudes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Junto Wine — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 6-8 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — Reiki healing event: Eric Freeman, 7-9 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Christmas dance: Slyder James Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Repeat Offenders, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Malpractice, 8 p.m., $5-$40.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Custom 20 Band, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Normal Blvd., 9 p.m.
Wilderness Ridge — Swing Fever, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers, 6-9 p.m., $6; Lloyd McCarter and the Honky-Tonk Revival; Craig Gerdes, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $8.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.