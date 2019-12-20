Calendar, 12-21 Saturday

Events

A Nebraska Brass Christmas concert — 7:30 p.m. $15 (adults); $12 (seniors); free (students and kids), Vine Congregational Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Tickets: available at the door or call 402-477-7899.

Barnes & Noble Storytime: "The Kindness Book" — 11 a.m. Hands-on activities, 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.

Barnes & Noble Storytime: “Construction Site on Christmas Night” — 11 a.m. Hands-on activities, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.

Lincoln Children’s Museum candy house fun shop — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See website for time slots, make a cardboard holiday candy house, 45-minute session or get a kit to take home, $40 (non-members); $30 (members); $25 (take home kit), 1420 P St. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org

Photos with Santa and Gateway Mall Holiday Experience — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 6100 O St.

Piedmont’s Winter Wonderland with Mr. & Mrs. Claus — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.