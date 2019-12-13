Calendar, 12-14 Saturday

Hy-Vee Breakfast with Santa — 9 a.m. Kids get a free pancake breakfast; bring your cameras and get photos with Santa, 1601 N. 84th St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab — 10 a.m.-noon, Morrill Hall. Kids ages 5-10 get a mark for every three events attended, free with regular admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.

Jingle Jog — 10 a.m.-noon. Donations accepted for the run and breakfast, benefiting West Lincoln and Huntington elementary schools Holiday programs, Mahoney Park, 70th and Fremont streets.

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company Nutcracker Ballet — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets: $31-$51 (adults), $21-$38 (students), Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. 402-472-4747 or Liedcenter.org.

Lux Center for the Arts Gifted Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Located in the West Gallery, 2601 N. 48th St.

Santa Run — Packet pick up, 7 a.m.; 5k, $35, 8 a.m.; mile run, $20, 9 a.m. Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman.