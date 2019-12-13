Calendar, 12-14 Saturday

Events
Amahl and the Night Visitors — 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. shows. Free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Room 130. Register: events.unl.edu/music/2019/12/14/
Bethel 5 Jobs Daughters breakfast with Santa — 8:30-11:30 a.m. $7 (adults), $5 (11 and under), Masonic Temple, 1635 L St.
Boy Scouts Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 (non-scouts), free (scouts); kids can visit with Santa, participate in activities, items for purchase (free shopping for adults), Cornhusker Council Outdoor Educational Center, 600 S. 120th St., Walton.
Candy house fun shop: Lincoln Children’s Museum — Every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All materials provided; $40 (nonmembers), $30 (members), $25 (take-home kit), 1420 P St. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
College View Shops Holiday Open House — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sales, goodies, door prizes in-store and Santa, 47th Street and Prescott Ave.
Haymarket breakfast with Santa — 8-11 a.m. $6 (kids 4 and up), free (3 and under); Candy Factory, 800 P St. Purchase tickets at: Brewsky's, 201 N. Eighth St.; Burlington Antiques, 201 N. Seventh St.; Downtown Lincoln Association, 206 S. 13th St. Suite 101; and Nebraska Gift Shop, 803 Q St.
Hy-Vee Breakfast with Santa — 9 a.m. Kids get a free pancake breakfast; bring your cameras and get photos with Santa, 1601 N. 84th St.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab — 10 a.m.-noon, Morrill Hall. Kids ages 5-10 get a mark for every three events attended, free with regular admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.
Jingle Jog — 10 a.m.-noon. Donations accepted for the run and breakfast, benefiting West Lincoln and Huntington elementary schools Holiday programs, Mahoney Park, 70th and Fremont streets.
Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company Nutcracker Ballet — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets: $31-$51 (adults), $21-$38 (students), Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. 402-472-4747 or Liedcenter.org.
Lux Center for the Arts Gifted Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Located in the West Gallery, 2601 N. 48th St.
Santa Run — Packet pick up, 7 a.m.; 5k, $35, 8 a.m.; mile run, $20, 9 a.m. Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman.
Wreaths Across America -- 11 a.m., public invited to help lay more than 1,800 wreaths on veteran graves in Wyuka Cemetery following a ceremony. Gather near the new Soldiers Circle closest to Vine Street entrance.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30., Wednesdays-Sundays, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Varda by Agnes" (NR), noon, 2:25 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
