Calendar, 1-18 Saturday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime, two locations — 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122; also 11 a.m. 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. View our universe, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info.
Lincoln Women's Expo — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $5, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Super Volcanoes at Mueller Planetarium — Noon. View rare types of eruptions beneath the surface of the Earth; purchase tickets at front desk up until 10 minutes before the show or call 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. $10 (16 and up); $5 (6-15); free (5 and under); half price (veterans and military with ID), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Nebraska Walk for Life — 10 a.m. Meet at the steps of the state Capitol, walk to Nebraska Union; 11:30 a.m. keynote speaker, 1400 R St. Register: Eventbrite.com
Nearby
QUEST Navigation on land, air and sea — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 70-foot Lego city, life-sized game of Battleship, interactive kiosks; admission is $12, adults; $11, military and seniors; $6, kids 4-12; free, kids under 3, SAC Museum, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. SACMuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Pitch tournament, 3 p.m.; $5 entry fee, draw your partner; $20 gift card prize.
Bodega's Alley — Ro Hempel, 9 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy’s Sports Bar & Grill — Slamma Bamma, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Becky Robinson, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Jazz with the Aaron Stroessner duet, 8 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Live DJ, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Blacktop Pony, 8 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — The Pendulum Whisperer and Reiki Master, Eric Freeman, 7-9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Brother East Brother West, 8 p.m.– midnight
Rococo Theatre — 20th annual Rimington Trophy presentation: Cocktail hour, 6:30 p.m.; Dinner and program, live and silent auctions benefiting Boomer Esiason Foundation, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Spare Change, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Royal Grove — Bailes de Nebraska presents: Conjunto Nueva Alianza, 9 p.m., $10. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — Paint and dance party: dance class, 7 p.m.; paint barefoot, 8 p.m.; Johnathan Leach, Nick Lytie, 9 p.m.-midnight, $10 (door).
Zoo Bar — Quazy, $12; Claire Adams Trio, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $8.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.