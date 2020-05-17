C.M. "Beech" Dale
August 5, 1923 - May 13, 2020
Beech Dale, 96, was larger than life, was the beloved patriarch of our family & was a great friend & of service to thousands of people in his grand & adventurous life. Born and raised in Onawa, Iowa, he was one of 12 children of Joe & Iona (Struble) Dale. He served in the Merchant Marine in WWII, from 1943-1946, achieving the rank of Major, and took the Second Division into Omaha Beach & the Fifth Division to Utah Beach during the Normandy Invasion. He was transferred to the Pacific Theater and delivered troops to the Okinawa Invasion.
After his return from the war in 1946, he married “the prettiest girl in Onawa” Phyllis Myers, and they began an extraordinary 68 years together.
Beech worked in regional sales for the Cudahy Packing Company before founding his food brokerage, Brown, Allendorfer & Dale. He waged an intense 55 year campaign for recognition and for Veteran's benefits for his WWII Merchant Mariner comrades, was a Charter member, past President & single largest fundraiser for the Veterans Memorial Garden, was active in the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) & was an AMVETS Commander. Beech was also involved in the Sesostris Shrine, Food Bank of Lincoln, Isaac Walton, the Allied Food Club and donated 50 gallons of blood to the community blood bank.
Beech's passing is mourned by his brother Bernie Dale; children Debora Dale, Cristy Carlson & David Dale; daughter-in-law Katherine Dale; grandchildren Logan Carlson, Nathan Dale (Christina Correa), Alexandra McCown (Charles Gerbier), Alida Carlson, Lauren Dale; great-grandchildren Miles Ledford, Adel Carlson & Adilyn Dale and Beech's beloved companion Ann Brown, and countless wonderful friends. Son David was always proud to be called “a Son of a Beech”!
Private interment at Lincoln Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. Plans for a Celebration of Beech Dale's life will be announced at a later date. Donations to The Veteran's Memorial Gardens or the Lincoln Food Bank
