C.M. "Beech" Dale

August 5, 1923 - May 13, 2020

Beech Dale, 96, was larger than life, was the beloved patriarch of our family & was a great friend & of service to thousands of people in his grand & adventurous life. Born and raised in Onawa, Iowa, he was one of 12 children of Joe & Iona (Struble) Dale. He served in the Merchant Marine in WWII, from 1943-1946, achieving the rank of Major, and took the Second Division into Omaha Beach & the Fifth Division to Utah Beach during the Normandy Invasion. He was transferred to the Pacific Theater and delivered troops to the Okinawa Invasion.

After his return from the war in 1946, he married “the prettiest girl in Onawa” Phyllis Myers, and they began an extraordinary 68 years together.