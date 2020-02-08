January 12, 1935 - December 29, 2019
Butler DeLane Shaffer died December 29, 2019 in Burbank CA. He was born in Lincoln, NE January 12, 1935, the son of Marvin and Sarah Shaffer. Butler attended Lincoln public schools and graduated from Teachers College High in 1953. He earned a BS and a BA from the University of NE and a JD from the University of Chicago in 1961. He married Jane Conger in Loup City, NE on December 28, 1957.
Butler acted as Executive Secretary for the Republican Party beginning in 1961 and practiced law in Lincoln from 1963-1966. He taught at Rampart College/Freedom School in CO from 1966-68; then practiced law in Lincoln and Omaha with Midwest Employers' Council. He taught at UNO for several years before moving to CA where he was a professor of law at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles from 1977 to 2015.
Butler wrote five books on social, political and economic topics and for many years had a weekly column in a national newspaper chain, The Freedom Newspapers. He was also a prolific writer on the website, lewrockwell.com. His last essay appeared there in August 2019. In 2012 Butler was awarded the Gary G. Schlarbaum Prize for Lifetime Achievement in the Cause of Liberty, awarded each year by the Ludwig von Mises Institute.
Butler was preceded in death by an infant daughter Kiki Shaffer, an infant grandson Miles Calvert, and an infant nephew Christian Conger. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Conger Shaffer; daughters and sons-in-law: Bretigne and Guy Calvert, Heidi and Sasha Madzar, and Gretchen and Dave Wahlstedt; grandchildren Griffon and Aeriel Calvert, Calista Madzar; and Annika and Leo Wahlstedt. He is also survived by two sisters: Carol Dunklau and Jackie Bowen; and by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Butler's ashes will be interred in a bench at Wyuka cemetery in Lincoln, NE. A memorial service will be held there on May 9, 2020.