January 28, 2020

Burton “Burt” Nels Anderson, 85, a coach to many, a friend to all, departed this world with his family by his side on January 28th, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born to Arthur and Fern Anderson in Roten Valley, NE, he was a farm boy at heart. Even when the U.S. Army took him as far as Fort Bragg NC, he always returned home to Nebraska. Burt met the love of his life, Ramona “Mona” DeFruiter, at a rural youth club dance in Lexington, NE. Together they waltz'd and polka'd their way through life's ups and downs, and were able to celebrate 65 years of marriage on January 22nd. Burt and Mona were blessed with three children: Craig, Scott and Kathy.

Being an avid sportsman himself, he found true joy in coaching youth sports. He coached midget football for 17 years, girls' softball for 14 years, and served as a State Basketball Tournament Ambassador from 1967 to 1982. When he wasn't coaching, he could be found on the putting green (he was especially proud of his three holes in one!) or the hardwood's of a bowling alley.