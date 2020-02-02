January 28, 2020
Burton “Burt” Nels Anderson, 85, a coach to many, a friend to all, departed this world with his family by his side on January 28th, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born to Arthur and Fern Anderson in Roten Valley, NE, he was a farm boy at heart. Even when the U.S. Army took him as far as Fort Bragg NC, he always returned home to Nebraska. Burt met the love of his life, Ramona “Mona” DeFruiter, at a rural youth club dance in Lexington, NE. Together they waltz'd and polka'd their way through life's ups and downs, and were able to celebrate 65 years of marriage on January 22nd. Burt and Mona were blessed with three children: Craig, Scott and Kathy.
You have free articles remaining.
Being an avid sportsman himself, he found true joy in coaching youth sports. He coached midget football for 17 years, girls' softball for 14 years, and served as a State Basketball Tournament Ambassador from 1967 to 1982. When he wasn't coaching, he could be found on the putting green (he was especially proud of his three holes in one!) or the hardwood's of a bowling alley.
Burt was an accomplished salesman and never met a person he couldn't connect with on a meaningful level. He knew no strangers, only friends. Burt was a proud Nebraska sports devotee, and never missed an opportunity to watch the Huskers play at Memorial Stadium with Mona by his side. He was also a diehard Kansas City Royals supporter and Alex Gordon's number one fan. Burt was a lifelong Democrat, faithful Lutheran, and voracious reader. He belonged to the Eagles Club and was a member of the American Legion.
Burt will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ramona, and their children: Craig, Scott (Mary), and Kathy Anderson; his four granddaughters, Hannah (Josh) Casey, Harper Anderson, Hope Anderson and Payton Temple; his three great-grandchildren, Arthur, Walter and Esther Casey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Fern, brother Dale and sister Jan.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln. Burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.www.bmlfh.com