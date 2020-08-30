× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bud Marshall

October 20, 1920 - August 15, 2020

Bud was born at home in Lincoln, NE, Oct. 20, 1920 to Clyde and Edith (Rink) Marshall. He passed Aug. 15; weeks short of his 100th Birthday. During his time on earth, Bud enjoyed a life of loving and giving. He especially loved dogs, kids and life in general. Whether it be his church, a neighbor or a need he saw, Bud never hesitated to help! He often said: “I don't want to die rich.”

Bud was the third of four children. He attended Elliot, Whitter and Lincoln High schools. He spent a year in California prior to his senior year of high school when Lucy Marshall, a classmate, talked Bud into returning to Lincoln to graduate. Shortly thereafter in 1941, Bud enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Bud and Lucy were married June 14, 1941 before going into basic training. They “exaggerated” about their ages to the Justice of the Peace in Papillion in order to be married and 73 years later, they still smiled thinking about what they had pulled off.