May 15, 1974 - October 4, 2020

Bryan Lee Wintz, 46, of Roca, passed away October 4, 2020 in Lincoln. Born May 15, 1974 in Riverton, WY to Terry Wintz and Vicky Hansen. Bryan spent 18 years at LES and held the most recent position of transmission and distribution outage coordinator. Bryan was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He loved to hunt and fish.

Family members include his wife Jill; daughter Alyssa Wintz, Lincoln; parents, Vicky (Ron) Potter, Creighton and Terry Wintz, Tucson, AZ; sisters Amy (Tom) Borgmann, Creighton and Myna Wintz, Phoenix, AZ; grandmother Lois Morgan, Tucson, AZ; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his grandfathers Kenneth Morgan, Cecil Wintz and Gerald Hanson; grandparents Ralph and Lillian Potter and grandmother Delores Falter.

Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Friday (10-9-20) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 9101 S. 78th with Fr. Kenneth Borowiak officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 pm Thursday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to the family for future designation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com