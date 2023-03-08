Bruce Richard Franson

Bruce Richard Franson, passed away on March 4th, 2023. Bruce was a proud member of Local 736 National Conference of Firemen & Oilers, a master Keno player, and an avid Pabst Blue Ribbon from the bottle drinker. Bruce's life events are similar to the average Lincolnite. Lincoln High School graduate of 1974, groom to a beautiful bride in 1981, father to his one and only in 1985, father-in-law and retiree in 2016, and grandfather in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Bruce however, was not similar to the average Lincolnite. Bruce lit up the world whether he was driving around honking his train horn in his bright orange bread truck, drinking a cold one on his porch with his top of the line cooling system, or taking some time to just talk to you about nothing really. He has a way of connecting with you by just being present; he wasn't a man of many words because he simply didn't need them.

Bruce has a gang of forever best friends whose friendships began before the 1960s and remain strong and steady today over generations. The timberwolves will always be the highlight of his life and the crew he cherishes the most. Poker nights and pool parties were a staple when you knew Bruce around the 90s.

Being a father, uncle, and grandpa was another effortless skill for Bruce probably because he never truly grew up. Bruce spent any time with kids he could laughing and being goofy, he adored children in his family and his neighborhood. Lincoln will know no other gentle giant like Bruce, but will forever have people that remember him and how he made them feel.

His wife, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters will forever miss our Bruce as will his in-laws, nieces, nephews, their children and anyone who has ever known him. Preceded in death by his father Frank, mother Irene, sisters Marty and Linda, brother Jim and dear friends Dennis, Robin, and Mark. Bruce will be watching down on this earth with the pieces of his heart he lost throughout his life.

Bridget and Carly would love for you to memorialize Bruce by playing some Keno, having a beer with a friend, going fishing, and just sitting to reflect on the gift you have with the ones you love. If you would like to memorialize Bruce with his family and friends, you are welcome to stop by the Pub at 48th and Holdrege on Saturday March 11th, 2023 starting at 4pm. Condolences online at LincolnAlternativeFuneral.com.