January 15, 2020

Bruce L. Gilmore age 92, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Brookstone Acres in Columbus, NE. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 11 A.M., at First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Private family interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17th, at Gass Haney Funeral Home from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

