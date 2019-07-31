September 15, 1930 - July 21, 2019
Bruce L. Evans, a Denver tax and estate planning attorney, passed away on July 21, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Bruce was born on September 15, 1930 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the fourth child of Dr. Perry and Frances Evans. He attended Lincoln Northeast High School where he played football and basketball, graduating in 1948. He then attended the University of Nebraska from 1948 to 1954 where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and was a second lieutenant in the Air Force ROTC. He graduated from Nebraska in 1954 with a B.S. in Law and a J.D. in law. In 1954, Bruce reported to the Air University in Montgomery, Alabama where he trained for three months in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) school learning how to prosecute and defend court martial cases brought by the Air Force. From there he was transferred to McDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida where he was stationed for two years as a JAG officer. During a portion of that time he was assigned to the B-47 Squadron in French Morocco, Africa.
In 1953 Bruce married Donna Hyland Evans. Together they had three children, Susan Evans, Thomas Evans and Jeffrey (Lois) Evans. Bruce is predeceased by his older sister Jean Tracy and his older brother Dr. Jerome P. Evans and is survived by his sister Donna Cave of Lincoln, Nebraska. Bruce and Donna have two grandchildren, Alexandra Rae Evans and Grant Thomas Evans.
In 1956, upon his discharge from the Air Force, Bruce and Donna spent one year in New York City while Bruce studied for and received his LLM (Masters in Taxation) from New York University. Then in May of 1957 Bruce and Donna moved to Denver, Colorado where Bruce joined the law firm of Dawson, Nagel, Sherman and Howard as an associate and later became a partner. In 1971, Hover Lentz, Frank King and Bruce formed the law firm of Lentz, Evans and King where he practiced until retirement in December of 1997. He had been a member of the Nebraska, Florida and Colorado bar associations and was a member of the Denver and Colorado bar associations for 53 years.
After his retirement Bruce and Donna enjoyed traveling the world with lifelong friends from Nebraska, Mark and Donna Martin, and lifelong friends from Colorado as well. Bruce believed that travel was an important part of his children's education.
Bruce was active in many organizations throughout the state of Colorado. He was co-founder of the Denver Estate Planning Council and the Denver Tax Council. He served as President of the Kiwanis Club of Denver and served on the board of directors for Southwest Denver YMCA, the Vail Valley Medical Center, Swedish Hospital, Colorado Academy and Colorado State Bank and Trust. He was also chairman of both the Tax Section and the Trust and Probate Section of the Colorado Bar Association. In 1957, Bruce and Donna became members of First Plymouth Congregational Church. He was an active member there for 66 years, serving as Moderator twice and on many other boards and committees.
Being an avid golfer, Bruce was a member of Pinehurst Country Club and Cherry Hills Country Club, both in Denver. He also enjoyed skiing and one of his favorite things to do was ski with his family in Vail where the family had a condominium for 45 years. Bruce also enjoyed going to Denver Broncos, CU Buffs, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Denver Nuggets games. Finally, he was an avid bridge player, particularly later in life.
Bruce will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in a private family service. The family anticipates a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to the Kiwanis Club of Denver Foundation, Southwest Denver YMCA or any other charity of your choice.
