August 8, 1953 - January 17, 2020

Bruce Holdsworth, 66, of Palmyra passed away January 17, 2020. Bruce was born in Syracuse, NE on August 8, 1953 to George and Della (Halm) Holdsworth. He was a retired Branch Manager at Midwest Farmers Coop. Bruce was a member of Bennet Community Church, currently serving as the Board Chairman. He was also a member of the Syracuse Country Club. Softball was his passion, Bruce was a player on numerous men's fast-pitch teams in Nebraska, who traveled around the country to play in various tournaments. He was also a past coach of several girls' fast-pitch softball teams in the Bennet area.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Holdsworth, his son Aaron Holdsworth, his daughters Stephanie and Kayleen Holdsworth; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his father George, sister Kathy Gress, and mother in law Yvonne Sterns; and many brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Della, brother Richard, and sister Connie.

A visitation will be held at Roper & Son's South, 3950 Hohensee Drive, on January 21st, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with family greeting from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Bennet Community Church, 350 Monroe St, Bennet, NE 68317, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with Pastor Darin Corder officiating. Private family interment prior to services. Memorials may be to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

