Bruce Edward Pincsak
February 3, 1950 - June 15, 2023
Bruce Edward Pincsak, age 73, died on June 15, 2023, as a result of a medical episode at his home. Born February 3, 1950, to Ervin and Jeanette (McCabe) Pincsak in LaCrosse, WI., Bruce spent his childhood years, along with his sister, Barb, in LaCrosse and later Fairmont, MN. In 1967, the family moved to Lincoln, NE. Bruce graduated from Lincoln Southeast HS in 1969.
Bruce met Linda (Zoch) in 1973, and married the love of his life six months later on September 14, 1973. They were to celebrate 50 years of marriage this year. Together they have two children, Scott and Amy.
Bruce worked at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co for 28 years. After retirement, he spent another five years working at Cooper YMCA. As a street rod/classic car enthusiast, Bruce enjoyed attending car shows, as he bought and sold a handful of his own street rods. While he had a passion for cars, it paled in comparison to his unwavering love and dedication to his family. Bruce was an exceptional father to Scott and Amy. He rarely met a stranger, as his line of work over the years, along with his social personality, afforded him many friends. He never hesitated to help someone in need, and often was sought after for his sound advice. In recent years, Bruce cherished his role as a grandfather to Liam and Miles Pincsak, and Maya Wiese. Bruce's role as a husband was equally admirable. He was a devoted spouse, who shared the same birthday with Linda. They often joked how they could never forget each other's birthdays! Together, they enjoyed traveling, card playing, and spending time with friends and family.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Scott (Merris); daughter, Amy Wiese (Jake); grandsons: Liam, Miles; granddaughter: Maya; sister, Barbara; and many cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Ervin and Jeanette; brothers-in-law: Richard Dittmer, Martin Zoch, Norman Zoch, and Wayne Zoch.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 20, from 12:00-8:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser, & Love Funeral Home Lincoln location. Family present from 6:00-8:00 p.m.. Rosary will be held Wednesday June 21, at 10:00 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., at St. Michael's Catholic Church (9101 S. 78th). Burial afterward at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Church (4500 Duxhall).
Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.