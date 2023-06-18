Bruce worked at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co for 28 years. After retirement, he spent another five years working at Cooper YMCA. As a street rod/classic car enthusiast, Bruce enjoyed attending car shows, as he bought and sold a handful of his own street rods. While he had a passion for cars, it paled in comparison to his unwavering love and dedication to his family. Bruce was an exceptional father to Scott and Amy. He rarely met a stranger, as his line of work over the years, along with his social personality, afforded him many friends. He never hesitated to help someone in need, and often was sought after for his sound advice. In recent years, Bruce cherished his role as a grandfather to Liam and Miles Pincsak, and Maya Wiese. Bruce's role as a husband was equally admirable. He was a devoted spouse, who shared the same birthday with Linda. They often joked how they could never forget each other's birthdays! Together, they enjoyed traveling, card playing, and spending time with friends and family.