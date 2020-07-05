× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bruce Edward McBride

March 7, 1929 - July 2, 2020

God welcomed a harmonica-playing handyman home July 2, 2020. Bruce Edward McBride was born March 7, 1929, at Mason City, NE. His parents were Clydie Keller McBride and Oliver Herbert McBride. A graduate of Brewster HS, & U.S. Army Veteran, he enjoyed a career as an architectural inspector, and lovingly repaired antiques for 20 years. He married his sweetheart of 66 years, Betty Ruth Crabb, April 14, 1954.

He is survived by his wife Betty, son Bryce, (Samantha), daughters Beth McBride & Brenda Rigby (Paul), grandchildren Drew McBride, Amy Alvarado, T.J. Read, and Nathan & Nicholas Nelson, 10 great grandchildren, brothers Morton, Ernest, Victor, and sister Beverley. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, sister Bonnie, and brother Calvin.

Due to COVID limitations, private family graveside service will be held Monday. Memorials can be directed to the gracious staff of Tabitha Health & Hospice, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, or the charity of choice. lincolnfh.com

