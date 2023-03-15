Bruce C. Evans
March 2, 1954 - March 11, 2023
Bruce C. Evans, 69, of Roca, died March 11, 2023. Born March 2, 1954 in Mannington Township, New Jersey, the son of Howard and AnnaMarie Evans. He married Kelli (Hahn) Evans on July 1st, 1989. He is survived by his wife Kelli; his daughters; Sam and Skylar; his sisters: Linda and Lisa.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. March 18, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Lincoln. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. March 17, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for further designation. Condolences at Wyuka.com