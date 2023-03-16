Bruce C. Evans

March 2, 1954 - March 11, 2023

Bruce C. Evans, 69, of Roca, died March 11, 2023. Bruce was born March 2, 1954, to Howard and AnnaMarie Evans. He grew up in Woodstown, New Jersey along with his two sisters for whom he cared very much. Bruce joined the Air Force in September of 1972, and was honorably discharged in September of 1975 after attaining the rank of Sergeant. He then earned his Bachelor's degree in Plant and Soil Science from Montana State University.

After graduation, Bruce accepted a position at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he met the love of his life. Bruce and Kelli were married on July 1, 1989 and subsequently had two beautiful daughters. While working for the Natural Resource Conservation Service in Kansas, Bruce earned his Master's Degree in Geography at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. Upon eventually relocating to Lincoln, Bruce and Kelli purchased an acreage with ample land for gardening; one of Bruce's favorite hobbies.

Bruce is survived by his wife Kelli, daughters Sam and Skylar, sisters Linda Brown and Lisa Cleveland, many nephews and nieces, as well as his beloved canine companion Papi.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. March 18, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Lincoln. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. March 17, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for further designation. Condolences at Wyuka.com