August 7, 1940 - February 16, 2020

Bruce Anderson, 79, of Lincoln died February 16. Born August 7, 1940 in Omaha. He received his BA in Architecture from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1963. In 1970 he became a Registered Architect in the State of NE. Later in life Bruce received a Masters of Education from UNL. After graduation from MIT, Bruce returned to the family businesses, MW Anderson Construction Company and the Bruce Corporation, becoming President in 1978. Bruce taught “Estimating Construction Costs” as an Adjunct in Construction Management, College of Engineering and Technology.

Bruce served on the Board of the Associated General Contractors NE Building Chapter for many years, and as President in 1986. Symphonic music was a passion leading him to serve on Lincoln's Symphonic Orchestra Board some 14 years. He was President of the Board 1985-1987.

Predeceased by his father M.W. (Squire) Anderson, his mother Harriet Sutherland Anderson, his sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Steve McKenzie. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Lou Frazer Anderson and his children: Melissa Anderson, Rex (Erin) Anderson and Sarah (John) Gilbert. Grandchildren: Levi Gilbert, Kenzie Gilbert, Anthony Harris. Great-Grandson, Benson Gilbert.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11 a.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Road). Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials to Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra or Donor's Choice. Condolences: www.roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Bruce Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.