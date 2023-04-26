Brian T. Paul, 64, of Lincoln, passed away surrounded by family on April 23, 2023. He was born on November 18, 1958, in Lincoln, to Kenneth and Lois Paul.

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln (16). Viewing will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.