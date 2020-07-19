Brian Lee Way

Born April 12, 1975. Preceded in death by his father, Michael D. Way. Survived by his mother Terry Lee Way, sisters Angela (Robert) Puhalla and Crystal (Donald) Sabin, brother Justin Way of Lincoln, NE; sons Austin L. Way, Trevor Chicon and Damien Way of St. Louis, MO; 5 nieces, 2 great nieces, 2 great nephews, and a granddaughter. Resided in St. Louis but was brought home to be laid to rest next to his father.