Brian Lee Anderson, 58, of Fremont, NE, passed away on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 peacefully at his home. Retired Fremont Public School Director of Band and Orchestra and current Commander of the 43rd Army Band.

Memorials may be directed to the Dr. Brian L. Anderson Memorial Scholarship (c/o Fremont Area Community Foundation indicate “Dr. A. Scholarship” in Special Notes section), the Omaha Symphony or the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be Friday, December 6th at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel (1249 E. 23rd) in Fremont with the family receiving friends from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 7, 2:00 pm at the Fremont High School Auditorium (1750 N. Lincoln, Fremont, NE, enter south doors). Interment with Military Honors will be at a later date. Online guestbook at Ludvigsenmortuary.com