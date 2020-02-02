January 6, 1969 - January 30, 2020

Brian L. Fisher, 51 of Lincoln, passed away January 30, 2020. Brian was born on January 6, 1969, in Topeka, Kansas, to Fred and Judy (Smith) Fisher. Brian loved playing pool with his kids and friends and he was also a grill master as he loved to grill and smoke all kinds of meat.

Brian is survived by his three children: daughter Mikayla Cassel and her three children Eli, Alayna and Lexi; sons Gage and Tegan Fisher; his parents Fred and Judy Fisher, siblings Vernon (Tracy) Fisher, Becca Fisher, Deb Fisher, Mike Fisher, Wayne (Sheryl) Fisher and Jon Fisher, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com

