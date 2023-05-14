Brian Kennedy Wagner

September 14, 1979 - February 13, 2023

Brian Kennedy Wagner, 43, of Omaha, NE, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2023, in Silverthorne, CO.

Brian was born on September 14, 1979, in Lincoln, NE, to Rod and Diane (Kennedy) Wagner. He graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1998 and the University of Nebraska in 2004. He owned Mowmaha Landscaping.

Brian was a true outdoorsman and particularly fond of the mountains. He was an expert skier and typically spent his winters at his family's vacation home in Silverthorne.

Brian was a loving and loyal son, brother, uncle, er, funcle, and friend. He had a big, open heart and was kind to everyone he met.

Brian is survived by parents Rod and Diane Wagner of Lincoln, NE; sister Jenni Jex of Lincoln, NE; brother Jim (Emily) Wagner of Covington, LA; grandmother Margaret Kennedy of Fremont, NE (formerly Craig, NE); nieces and nephews Bailey, Brady, Barrett, and Brody Jex and Elivette and Elyse Wagner; aunts and uncles; and cousins.

Brian is preceded in death by grandparents Francis Wagner, James Kennedy, Doris Nelson, and John Nelson; and brother-in-law Russell Jex.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., in the Bur Oak Picnic Shelter at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland, NE.

Memorials to the family will be used to purchase a bench to place along the Blue River in Silverthorne, where Brian and Oliver, his faithful furry friend, enjoyed many walks, and to make a donation to the Summit County Animal Control and Shelter for graciously taking care of Oliver following Brian's death.