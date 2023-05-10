Brian is survived by his fiancé, Jessarae Vannatta, his parents, Jon Sterns and Debra (Kapperman) Sterns, sisters Carrie (Sterns) Olsen (Joshua), Whitney (Sterns) Schneider (Blake), nephews Isaac Tomhave, Camden Olsen and Holden Olsen, Jessarae's parents, David Vannatta and Trudy Newcomer, future brother-in-law Turner Vannatta (Audrey), niece Ivy Jean, and his fur baby, “Mummy” was also a highlight of his life A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Following the ceremony at 4:30 PM there will be a gathering at Rosie's Bar and Grill, 1501 Center Park Rd. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com