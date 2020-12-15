Brian Corr, 54, of Lincoln, died Friday, December 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Tracy; daughter Samantha (Jesse) Beeck; grandchildren Lily and James; mother Marcia; sisters Christine (Ken) Kiewra and Julie; brother Brad (Lindsey); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Les.