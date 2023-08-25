Brian Alan Kent

September 1, 1958 - August 20, 2023

Brian Alan Kent, 64, of Lincoln, passed away on August 20, 2023. He was born on September 1, 1958 in Omaha, Nebraska to Sterling B. and Patricia E. (Buschman) Kent. He was a package delivery driver in both Lincoln and Omaha for many years and a professional musician.

Family members include his wife Toni, daughter Amber, stepsons Jack and Scott both of Lincoln, grandchildren Carter and Ella, all of Lincoln. Brother John (Lauri) of Omaha, nieces Rebekka and Codi Kent both of Omaha. Great-nephew Lucas of Omaha.

Preceded in death by his parents Sterling and Pat Kent.

A Celebration of Brian's life will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O St, Lincoln, NE. Memorials in Brian name may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com