Brendan Jay Frey

November 17, 2021

Brendan Jay Frey, 31, of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 17, 2021. Born in 1990, to Keith and Mary Lynn (Hiemer) Frey, Brendan graduated from Pius X Catholic High School in 2009. Brendan was a beloved brother, son, and friend who had a tenacious spirit, extreme loyalty, infectious smile, and unique sense of humor. He loved working with his hands, being outdoors, fishing, hunting, reading, and eating with his high metabolism.

He is survived by his parents; brother Aaron; sister Andrea (Eric); grandmother Kathy Frey; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and special friend, Janda Turner. Preceded in death by grandparents, Donald Frey and Willard & Loyola Hiemer; and uncle, Brian.

A rosary will be held Sunday, November 21, at Butherus, Maser & Love funeral home at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 22, at 10:30am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th Street, Lincoln followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences/LiveStream information: www.bmlfh.com