Brenda Royer
Oct. 9, 1952 - June 21, 2023.
Brenda Royer of Omaha, NE, age 70, born October 9, 1952, passed away on June 21, 2023.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward from 1:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Seward United Methodist Church, Seward with Pastor JoEllen Axthelm and Pastor James Patterson officiating the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the North Omaha Good News Bears.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward -Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.