May 12, 1970 - July 1, 2019
Brenda Deanne Ware, of Lincoln, died July 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 49 years young. Born May 12, 1970, in Adams County, the daughter of Donald and Ruth Nelsen. She was married to her loving husband, Michael Ware. Brenda loved and enjoyed life. First, she loved her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed singing in her church's praise choir; it was a joy for her to sing her Lord's praises.
She had a great love for her family. Brenda was the best aunt ever; she loved Lauren, Grace, and Gabe with all of her heart. She was always present in their lives and supporting them in everything. She was an accomplished cosmetologist. She loved working with people and making them beautiful. She owned her own business, Just Your Style, in Columbus for many years.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Michael, her parents, Donald and Ruth Nelsen, sister, Nanette, her nieces, Lauren, and Grace, her nephew, Gabe.
Brenda had a giving heart up until the end of her life. She donated organs and will help give the gift of life to others. She also donated her liver for research, in order to help others. The family invites family and friends to celebrate her life. The celebration of Brenda's life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner Street in Lincoln. lincolnfh.com