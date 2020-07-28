× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 16, 1949 - July 21, 2020

Bradley Ayres Dickson Winter, athlete, scholar, and outdoorsman, was killed in a motorcycle crash on July 21, 2020. He was just 17 miles from home and enjoyed a beautiful ride on a beautiful day.

Brad was born on November 16, 1949 to Jean Baker Dickson and Russell Dickson in Lincoln, NE. He grew up in the family home hand-built by his grandfather, and lived in a multi-generational family. He attended Prescott Elementary School, Irving Junior High School, and Lincoln High School. Brad enjoy an active high school career, playing football, wrestling, and serving as a National Honor Society member. He was an Eagle Scout.

Professionally, Brad was a Registered Respiratory Therapist. He was pleased to be an inaugural member of the first mobile heart team in Lincoln stationed out of Bryan Memorial Hospital. His love of travel and adventure led him to move to Alaska where he continued his RT work. He worked at Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage and specialized in neonatal care. His Alaska wilderness adventures were a bit daring. He would go camping and climbing in the winter in Denali National Park. One of his greatest adventures was a six-week solo kayak and camping trip along the Alaskan coast. Further adventures lured him to work as a traveling RRT and in this role he worked from coast to coast in many hospitals.