Boyd L. Hedrick

April 18, 1938 - September 2, 2023

Boyd L. Hedrick, age 85 of Lincoln, NE, died Saturday, September 2, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born on April 18, 1938 to Verle and Gertrude (Walter) Hedrick in rural Gresham, NE. On October 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to Janet F. Hollman in Lincoln.

Boyd was a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Gpa and was a salesman for York Equipment Company for many years. A long-time member of First United Methodist Church in York, Boyd was a charter member of York Optimist Club, belonged to York Country Club, and had served as an Exalted Ruler of York Elks Lodge. He enjoyed playing in pitch tournaments, and was an avid Husker fan.

He is survived by his wife Janet of Lincoln, son Brad (Sheryl) Hedrick of Lincoln, daughter-in-law Michele Hedrick of Omaha, NE, granddaughters Kelsey (Kyle) Harpster of Lincoln, Kaitlyn (Craig) Betz of Lincoln, Erica (Alex) Hinton of Omaha, and Lauren (John) Mullen of Nashville, TN, great-grandson Everett Harpster of Lincoln, great-granddaughters Madison Harpster, Ella Betz, and Emery Betz, all of Lincoln. He is also survived by his brother Michael (Judy) Hedrick of Lincoln, sisters Judy (Jim) Bliss of Grand Island, NE, and Jan Strong of York, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Brian, three sisters, and three brothers.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am, Friday, September 8, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in York, with the Reverends Trudy Hanke and Art Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Utica Cemetery in Utica, NE. Visitation will be held from 1-8 pm, on Thursday, with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 pm, all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to York First United Methodist Church in York. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.