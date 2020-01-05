February 20, 1925 - January 2, 2020
Boyd D Clements, 94, of Elmwood, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Boyd was born in Elmwood, NE to Orley and Emma (Kunz) Clements on February 20, 1925. He had one older brother, Keith and younger sister, Norma. He graduated from Elmwood High School in 1942. Boyd married Donna Anderson on December 23, 1947. They had two children, Sandra and Rex.
Boyd joined the Army Air Forces in 1943. He was part of the 8th Air Force Group and 486th Bomber Group. He was stationed in Sudbury, England where he served 14 missions as a co-pilot on a B-17 bomber. Boyd was very proud to be a WWII Veteran.
You have free articles remaining.
After Boyd and Donna married, they moved to California where Boyd went to Cal Aero Tech and became an aeronautical engineer. They returned to Nebraska where he worked as an engineer at Cushman for 30 years, retiring in 1989. In Elmwood, Boyd spent a large portion of his spare time developing and operating Grandpa's Woods Golf Course, which he was very proud of.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Boyd and Donna enjoyed spending summers at North Lake in South Bend, NE and winters in South Padre Island, TX. He enjoyed fishing, family time, and taking multiple friends and family on the Clements Family homemade pontoon. He volunteered several hours with multiple service organizations including church, the American Legion, VFW and the 8th Air Force Historical Society. In his last years, he was instrumental in the creation of the Veterans Museum at the GAR Hall in Elmwood.
Boyd is survived by his daughter Sandy (Bill) Graham of Eagle, son Rex (Donna) Clements of South Bend; grandchildren Kristi (Rob) Knaak of Lincoln, John (Stacy) Graham of Madison, WI, Joel (Jessica) Clements of Murdock, Justin (Jennie) Clements of Omaha; and 9 great-grandchildren. Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, and wife.
Memorial Service Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Elmwood. Visitation 6-8 PM Monday, January 6, also at the church. Memorials to GAR Hall, Elmwood, NE and St. Paul United Methodist Church, Elmwood, NE. Condolences or tributes left at www.hammonsfs.com