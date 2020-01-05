February 20, 1925 - January 2, 2020

Boyd D Clements, 94, of Elmwood, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Boyd was born in Elmwood, NE to Orley and Emma (Kunz) Clements on February 20, 1925. He had one older brother, Keith and younger sister, Norma. He graduated from Elmwood High School in 1942. Boyd married Donna Anderson on December 23, 1947. They had two children, Sandra and Rex.

Boyd joined the Army Air Forces in 1943. He was part of the 8th Air Force Group and 486th Bomber Group. He was stationed in Sudbury, England where he served 14 missions as a co-pilot on a B-17 bomber. Boyd was very proud to be a WWII Veteran.

After Boyd and Donna married, they moved to California where Boyd went to Cal Aero Tech and became an aeronautical engineer. They returned to Nebraska where he worked as an engineer at Cushman for 30 years, retiring in 1989. In Elmwood, Boyd spent a large portion of his spare time developing and operating Grandpa's Woods Golf Course, which he was very proud of.