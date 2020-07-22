Boyd Baer, 94, formerly of West Point, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. Funeral service will be 11 am on Thursday, July 23 at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point with Rev. Priscilla Hukki as officiant. Seating will be physically distance by household and masks will be required. Burial with military honors will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm with family receiving friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Memorials may be made to the American Veterans Park. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.