Bonny Jean Schroetlin
May 27, 1951 - March 11, 2023
Bonny Jean Schroetlin, age 71, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, March 11th, 2023. Bonny was born May 27, 1951, to father Harold and mother Lenora (Loontjer) Holtzen in Deshler, Nebraska. She was the second of three siblings, the eldest, her sister Nancy and the youngest, her brother Steven.
Bonny is survived by husband, Gerhardt; brother, Steven; daughters, Christine (Jason) Light, Chastity (Dave) Wicker, and Amberly (Eric) Hunzeker; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.bmlfh.com.