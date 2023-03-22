BonnieAnn Anderson

May 26, 1934 - March 19, 2023

BonnieAnn Anderson, 88, of Ceresco, entered into rest on March 19, 2023. Born May 26, 1934, in Murray, IA to Carl and Ada (Ham) Olson. BonnieAnn graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1952. She was a member of the Ceresco Evangelical Covenant Church for 57 years. She was a tax preparer for over 50 years at Anderson Tax Service in Wahoo, officially retiring July, 2021.

Family members include her son Russell (Rennae) Anderson, Ceresco and Lincoln; grandchildren Eric (Kirstin) Edgman, Gretna, Renae Lade (Mike Burcham) and Kyle Anderson, Lincoln and Shannon (Jason) Wiig, Raymond, Chaes (Rachel) Edwards, Burleson, TX, SeVoey Anderson and Fyn Anderson, Ceresco and Lincoln; great-grandchildren Grayson Edgman, Gretna, Taylore Sedlacek, Grace Lade, Kael Lade, Lincoln, Camdyn Anderson and Cade Anderson, Waverly, Haylee Wiig, and Connor Wiig, Raymond, Ava (Nathan) Edwards Hill, Mayfield, KY, Gracie Edwards, and Juliana Edwards, Burleson, TX; sisters-in-law Mary Jo Anderson, Lincoln, Carol Anderson, Davey. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen, daughter Gleann Edgman, son Clyde Anderson, and brother Oscar Olson.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am Saturday (3-25-23) Ceresco Evangelical Covenant Church, 208 West Pine Street. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with family present from 6-8 pm Friday (3-24-23) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St. Memorials to Anderson Scholarship Fund c/o Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com