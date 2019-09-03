November 9, 1929 - August, 31, 2019
Bonnie Marie Rhoads Bednar, 89, of Beatrice and Wymore, died August, 31, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1929.
Survivors include children, Diane (Larry) Tegtmeier of Lincoln, Clark (Carol) Bednar of Raymond, Mike (Bobbie Spanier) Bednar of Holton, Kansas, Dr. Nancy (Tim) Bond of Omaha, Judy (Larry) Hagemeier of DeWitt, and Scott (Dee) Bednar Of Wymore.
Funeral: 3:00 P.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019 Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. Cremation will follow with private inurnment at a later date. Visitation: Wednesday noon - 8:00 P.M. and one hour before service Thursday. Family will greet relatives and friends Wednesday 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.
