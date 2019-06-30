{{featured_button_text}}

December 8, 1945 - June 28, 2019

Bonnie L. Ross, age 73, Lincoln, passed away June 28, 2019. Born December 8, 1945 in Crete to Walter and Hulda (Loe) Pulec.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jack Lojka; grandchildren, Ashlee (Jesse) Day, Tyler Lojka, Darrion Ross-Edwards, Traven Ross-Edwards, Tsvanah Ross-Edwards; brother, Bob (Doris) Pulec, all Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William "Rich" Ross; daughter, Angela Ross; sister, Jean Banks, Sharon Hebbard; brother, Clifford Pulec.

Funeral services will be at 10 am Wednesday, July 3, at Trump Funeral Services, 1600 W. “O” Street, Lincoln, with Rev. Ray Norris officiating. Burial, Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Trump Funeral Services and one hour before services. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.

Bonnie L. Ross
