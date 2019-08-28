August 10, 1934 - August 26, 2019
Bonnie L. Karsting, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away August 26, 2019. She was born August 10, 1934 in Gibbon. Bonnie graduated from Kearney High School and worked as an inspector for Dana Perfect Circle in Hastings. After retirement, Bonnie moved to Lincoln to be near her kids and grandchildren she worked at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Bonnie loved music, took pride in her home but especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Stephanie Karsting of Lincoln and their children Miranda and Benjamin and Patrick's son Zachary; and sister Barbara Hansen of Hastings. Bonnie is preceded in death by her son Patrick, her parents, brothers Elmer, Wilber and Paul Liesinger. Sisters Doris Rickus, Alice Liesinger and Eunice Debrie.
Private family service. Interment: Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com
