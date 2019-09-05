March 22, 1938 - September 3, 2019
Bonnie L. Jarchow, 81, of Fairbury, passed away September 3, 2019 in Fairbury. She was born March 22, 1938 to Harold & Letha (Staley) Harris in Fairbury. Survivors are daughter Becky (Duane) Wiese of Filley, sons Greg (Rachelle) Jarchow of Deshler, Todd (Nancy) Jarchow of Lincoln, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren & brother Mike (Darlene) Harris of Lincoln.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Daykin. The family will greet friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday evening at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. Memorials will go to the family's choice. Please visit www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
