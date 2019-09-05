{{featured_button_text}}

March 22, 1938 - September 3, 2019

Bonnie L. Jarchow, 81, of Fairbury, passed away September 3, 2019 in Fairbury. She was born March 22, 1938 to Harold & Letha (Staley) Harris in Fairbury. Survivors are daughter Becky (Duane) Wiese of Filley, sons Greg (Rachelle) Jarchow of Deshler, Todd (Nancy) Jarchow of Lincoln, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren & brother Mike (Darlene) Harris of Lincoln.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Daykin. The family will greet friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday evening at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. Memorials will go to the family's choice. Please visit www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

Events

Sep 6
Visitation
Friday, September 6, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Sep 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 7, 2019
10:30AM
St. John Lutheran Church
503 Francis Street
Daykin, NE 68338
