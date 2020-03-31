December 20, 1930 - March 29, 2020
Bonnie L. Hartley, 89, of Lincoln, died on 3/29/2020. Born on 12/20/1930 to Louis and Virginia E. (Lindstrom) Cummings in Atchinson, KS. Bonnie was a member of Frist Christian Church in Falls City, NE, Martha Washington #153 O.E.S. Worthy Matron (1991), a past member of American Legion Auxiliary, and Sa Phae Chapt. 348 O.E.S. in Sabetha, KS Worthy Matron (1966).
Family members include sons, Dennis R. (Janice) Jadwin, William S. Jadwin, Bradley J. Jadwin, and Brett L. (Christi) Jadwin; Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Kelly Dean Jadwin; Husband Allen D. Hartley; Parents; and Stepbrother, Warren Cox.
Closed service Wednesday, 4/1/2020. Livestream 10 minutes prior to service time at: RoperandSons.com/livestream Limited visitation scheduled for Tuesday 3/31/2020 from 2-5 p.m. at 9:00 a.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the family for future designation. “Hugs from Home” project or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
